Hartman scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flyers.

Hartman earned both of his points early in the third period as the Wild jumped ahead 3-1, only for the Flyers to rally back. The 29-year-old was bumped up to a top-line role between Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello for this contest. Hartman has four goals and three assists over nine contests since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old is up to 22 points, 81 shots on net, 28 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 36 outings overall.