Hartman (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per CapFriendly.

Hartman was already ruled out for the next two games versus the Kraken and the Kings, so this is more of a procedural move to free up a roster spot. The 28-year-old may return during the Wild's three-game road trip next week, with Nov. 9 versus the Ducks or Nov. 11 versus the Kraken not yet ruled out.