Hartman supplied an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Hartman set up the second of Kirill Kaprizov's two goals. With three goals and four helpers over his last seven contests, Hartman has benefited from returning to a top-line role. The 28-year-old forward has 23 points through 40 outings overall, and he's added 98 shots on net, 39 hits, 28 blocked shots, 70 PIM and a plus-2 rating while playing all around the lineup throughout the season.