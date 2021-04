Hartman produced an assist, four hits, four PIM and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Hartman had a hand in a Kirill Kaprizov goal in the third period. The 26-year-old Hartman was also a bit of an aggressor in the game, twice taking penalties against Sharks winger Evander Kane. Physicality is a key part of Hartman's game. He has 13 points, 27 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 29 appearances this season.