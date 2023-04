Hartman was given a one-game suspension by the NHL on Wednesday for interference on Winnipeg's Nikolaj Ehlers.

The incident occurred in the third period of Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Jets. Hartman won't be eligible to play in the Wild's regular-season finale Thursday versus Nashville, but he will be available for the start of the playoffs. The 28-year-old will finish the 2022-23 campaign with 15 goals and 37 points in 59 outings.