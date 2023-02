Hartman produced an assist and two PIM in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Coyotes.

Hartman reached the 10-assist mark with a secondary helper on Jonas Brodin's third-period tally. It's been 10 games since Hartman last scored a goal, and with just three helpers and a minus-7 rating in that span, fantasy managers can likely find better options on the waiver wire. He's at 15 points, 66 shots on net, 29 hits, 49 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 27 contests overall.