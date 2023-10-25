Hartman rolled up three goals with two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 victory against the Oilers.

Hartman had himself a day, ending up with a plus-4 rating, five shots on goal, a minor penalty and a hit in his 17:28 of ice time. He also won seven of his 12 faceoff opportunities (58.3 percent) in the victory. It was the second career hat trick for Hartman, and his five points were one short of a franchise record for a single game. Although his hot start has been a nice surprise, fantasy managers probably shouldn't expect Hartman to sustain this level of production throughout the campaign, making him a potential early-season, sell-high candidate.