Hartman logged an assist, three hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 3-0 win over the Kraken.

Hartman set up Joel Eriksson Ek for the empty-netter. The helper was Hartman's second in as many games following an eight-game point drought. The 29-year-old forward has 13 points, 52 shots on net, 24 hits, 17 blocked shots, 18 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 23 appearances. New head coach John Hynes has been less willing than his predecessor, Dean Evason, to give Hartman a top-six role at even strength, which is not great for the forward's scoring potential going forward.