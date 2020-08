Hartman (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's game versus the Canucks in the third period, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Hartman went into the boards in a tangle with Canucks center Elias Pettersson, who gave him a couple of punches after the play. It's unclear how exactly Hartman was hurt on the play, but he didn't return to the ice. The winger skate 10:19 in the contest and doled out three hits. His status for Thursday's Game 3 is uncertain.