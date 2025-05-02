Hartman scored two goals Thursday in the Wild's 3-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Minnesota's campaign came to an end with the loss, but not through lack of effort on Hartman's part. The veteran forward scored his first goals this postseason, beating Adin Hill late in the first and third periods, but none of his teammates could solve the Vegas netminder. Hartman had a surprisingly productive playoffs with six points in six games, but his 11 goals and 26 points in 69 regular-season contests better reflects his role and skill level.