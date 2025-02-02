Hartman received a match penalty in Saturday's 6-0 loss to the Senators.

Hartman's match penalty was for intent to injure after he checked Tim Stutzle's head into the ice at the end of the second period. All match penalties come with an automatic league review for discipline, and Hartman won't get the benefit of the doubt -- he's been suspended four times before, the most recent being April 1, 2024, so he would be classified as a repeat offender if additional discipline is assessed. Ben Jones will likely enter the lineup if Hartman is made unavailable.