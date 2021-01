Hartman posted three shots and a minus-1 rating in 8:06 of ice time in Saturday's overtime win over Los Angeles.

Hartman's ice time ranked lowest on the team Saturday, as he's skated pointless through the first two games of the season. Three shots on goal is certainly a good sign to see the 26-year-old generate offense, but with no power-play time and a fourth-line role, don't expect Hartman to contribute from a fantasy perspective during the 2021 campaign.