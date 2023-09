Hartman (undisclosed) was limited to begin camp Thursday, Michael Russo and Joe Smith of The Athletic report.

Hartman was on the ice for practice, but he did not take line rushes, with Frederick Gaudreau filling in for Hartman on the top line. Head coach Dean Evason isn't concerned about Hartman's Opening Night status, but it seems like the 29-year-old forward will be eased into action in camp.