Hartman (undisclosed) was absent from Friday's practice after blocking a shot in Thursday's loss to Nashville, but coach Bruce Boudreau is hopeful the winger will be able to suit up Saturday against the Kings, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports.

Hartman is one of many Wild forwards off to a slow start, with just one point -- a goal -- through 10 games. Still, his grit would be missed by Minnesota against a Kings team that hasn't been much better than the Wild with a minus-10 goal differential through 10 games.