Hartman registered an assist and 17 PIM in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Sharks.

Hartman had a helper on Eric Staal's second-period goal, but his biggest moment came when he received a major penalty for slashing Evander Kane in the third. Hartman also received a misconduct on the play. The winger has only three points and now 27 PIM in 16 games. It's unclear if the disorderly play will result in any supplemental discipline.