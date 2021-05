Hartman scored a goal on two shots Saturday in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim.

He buried a Kirill Kaprizov setup with 4:55 left in the second period to give the Wild a 2-1 edge. It was Hartman's first tally since April 7, ending his personal goal drought at 15 games. The 26-year-old depth forward has seven goals and 22 points in 49 games this season.