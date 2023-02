Hartman scored two goals on five shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Kings.

Hartman opened the scoring just 13 seconds into the second period and added another tally in the third. A move back to the top line after spending much of the year in a middle-six role has helped get the 28-year-old's offense going -- he has three goals and a helper over his last two contests. He's at nine goals, 20 points, 85 shots, 33 hits, 68 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 35 games overall.