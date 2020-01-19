Hartman scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Stars.

Don't get too excited about Hartman's power-play tally -- he produced the final score with that goal, as coach Bruce Boudreau let the fourth line take a spin with the man advantage. Hartman is up to 13 points, 73 shots on goal, 50 PIM and 28 hits through 48 contests. He's typically more physical than what he's shown so far, which fits his bottom-six role.