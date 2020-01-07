Hartman has just two points while averaging 13:01 of ice time in his past 10 contests.

The 25-year-old has brought his numbers down to five goals, 11 points and 65 shots through 43 games this campaign. Hartman has been known more for his solid two-way play to this point in his career, but it's alarming to see that he's only dished out 25 hits this year, not close to his usual pace of 100 per season. His offense looks quite limited barring injuries going forward, as he's been used on the power play in just three games this season, coupled with the fact that he's stuck in a bottom-six role.