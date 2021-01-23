Hartman collected an assist and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

The Wild went with 11 forward and seven defensemen Friday, leaving Hartman as a rotational option among other forward groupings. He got a shift with the third line in the first period, and earned the secondary helper on Joel Eriksson Ek's opening tally. Hartman's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games -- he has two points, nine shots on goal and an even plus-minus rating through five outings. There's little chance Hartman plays his way into the top six, so fantasy managers can safely pass on him in 2020-21.