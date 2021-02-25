Hartman scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Avalanche.

Hartman set up Marcus Foligno's shorthanded goal that stood as the game-winner before scoring an insurance tally of his own at even strength. The 26-year-old Hartman, a natural winger, has played as the third-line center in recent contests. The results are positive -- he has two goals and four assists in five games since the Wild's season resumed. Overall, the American forward has nine points, a plus-2 rating, 24 shots on net and 16 hits in 16 outings.