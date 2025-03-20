Hartman scored a goal on four shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Kraken.

Hartman helped the Wild to a quick start with his goal at 2:47 of the first period. Within two more minutes, they were up 3-0, and they never looked back. The 30-year-old forward has been dialed in with three goals and three assists over his last eight contests. Hartman is up to 10 goals, 23 point,s 131 shots on net, 61 hits, 67 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 56 appearances. He may be called on for top-six minutes if Marco Rossi (lower body) can't play Saturday versus the Sabres.