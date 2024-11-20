Hartman scored a goal, added two hits, blocked two shots and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Hartman snapped a five-game point drought with the opening tally at 12:24 of the first period. The 30-year-old has a meaningful chance to establish himself in the top six while Mats Zuccarello (lower body) is out for a few weeks. Hartman is at four goals, one assist, 31 shots on net, 17 hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances, but he's had some success in larger roles over the past three campaigns.