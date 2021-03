Hartman scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Coyotes.

Hartman tallied just 1:37 into the game, and that goal stood as the game-winner when Kaapo Kahkonen posted a 31-save shutout. The 26-year-old Hartman is up to four goals and 10 points through 22 games. The forward has 36 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-5 rating.