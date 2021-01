Hartman collected a goal on four shots Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Ducks.

Hartman forced a turnover at his own blueline while shorthanded to create a breakaway for himself late in the first period. His first shot was denied but Hartman immediately pounced on his own rebound and buried it. It was the first career short-handed tally for the 26-year-old, who has played in more than 300 NHL games with Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia and Minnesota.