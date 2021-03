Hartman (lower body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's road game versus the Golden Knights, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Hartman likely suffered this injury during Tuesday's loss to the Golden Knights. The 26-year-old has been a pleasant surprise for the Wild this year with nine points through 19 games. With Marcus Johansson (upper body) also out, the Wild will need to promote one of Luke Johnson, Gerald Mayhew or Kyle Rau from the taxi squad for Wednesday's game.