Hartman scored two goals and had 12 PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Oilers.

Hartman sandwiched Minnesota's fourth and fifth goals of the night around the second intermission, bringing him within one tally of his first 30-goal season. With the game well in hand in the third, Hartman demonstrated his physicality, getting a two-minute minor for roughing and a 10-minute misconduct in a dust-up with Evander Kane after Kane crosschecked Wild star Kirill Kaprizov.