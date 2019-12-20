Wild's Ryan Hartman: Pockets pair of points
Hartman scored a goal and produced an assist in Thursday's 8-5 win over the Coyotes.
Hartman had a key role in the chaotic win, scoring to put the Wild up 3-2 in the second period. Many goals later, he assisted Ryan Suter's insurance tally in the third. The two-point effort puts Hartman at 11 points, 44 PIM and 52 shots on goal through 36 contests. He's got four points in his last six outings, but the 25-year-old doesn't typically do enough to justify a roster spot in fantasy.
