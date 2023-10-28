Hartman scored his fifth goal of the season in Friday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Capitals.

With the Wild down 2-1 early in the third period, Hartman picked the pocket of Martin Fehervary at the blue line for a clear breakaway, then beat Darcy Kuemper on his backhand to earn his squad a point. Kuemper got the better of him in the shootout however, as John Carlson was the only skater in seven rounds to find the back of the net and decide the game. Hartman's got five goals and eight points in eight games to begin the campaign, and while most of that production came Tuesday against the Oilers when he sprinkled two helpers on top of a hat trick, the 29-year-old did put together a 34-goal, 65-point campaign in 2021-22. If he can stay healthy, he could be a fantasy asset once again.