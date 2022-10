Hartman practiced alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello on Wednesday, per Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

That's a step up for Hartman, who played on the third line with Marcus Foligno and Joel Eriksson Ek during Monday's 6-3 loss to Colorado. Hartman has gotten off to a lackluster start with an assist and minus-5 rating in three games this season, but the Wild as a whole have struggled. He should get going eventually and playing on the top line certainly helps.