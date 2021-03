Hartman recorded an assist and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Hartman collected the secondary helper on Marcus Johansson's first-period marker. That duo, along with winger Kevin Fiala, has worked as the Wild's second line recently. The 26-year-old Hartman has produced just a goal and two assists in his last nine outings. For the season, he's at 12 points, 45 shots on net, 23 hits and a plus-4 rating in 28 contests.