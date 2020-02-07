Wild's Ryan Hartman: Provides first-period goal
Hartman scored a goal on four shots in a 4-2 win over Vancouver on Thursday.
Hartman banged home a Mikko Koivu centering pass midway through the first period, extending Minnesota's lead to 2-0. It was the seventh goal of the year for Hartman, whose four shots were the most he's had in a game since mid-November. The first-year Wild has 14 points and 54 PIM in 53 games in 2019-20.
