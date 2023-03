Hartman scored twice on five shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 8-5 win over the Blues.

Hartman has three goals, three assists, a plus-3 rating and 15 shots over his last four contests. His first goal came in the second period and prompted Jordan Binnington to go ballistic, earning the Blues' goalie a match penalty. Hartman is up to 12 tallies, 29 points, 119 shots on net, 80 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 46 appearances.