Hartman produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Hartman was in on a swift passing play for the Wild's fifth goal, relaying from Kevin Fiala to Joel Eriksson Ek for the tally. The 26-year-old Hartman has five points, 10 PIM and 15 hits through 14 appearances this year. He'll likely remain in a middle-six role, but his limited scoring potential keeps him off the fantasy radar in most formats.