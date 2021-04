Hartman notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Hartman earned the secondary helper on Mats Zuccarello's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Hartman is up to 18 points, 54 shots on net, 34 hits and 25 PIM through 38 games. He's closing in on his fifth straight 20-point campaign, as he's been a solid depth scorer for the Wild this year.