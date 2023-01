Hartman recorded an assist in a 5-1 win against Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

Hartman has four goals and 10 points in 16 contests this season. He's contributed at least a point in three of his last four games. Although Hartman's doing well right now, it's worth noting that the 28-year-old entered the game averaging 15:00 of ice time, which is down from 18:11 in 2021-22. He finished last season with 34 goals and 65 points in 82 contests.