Hartman will return to the lineup Saturday against Buffalo after sitting as a healthy scratch Thursday versus the Flyers, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After racking up 34 goals and 65 points through 82 games last season, Hartman has struggled with penalties and injuries this year -- he's been limited to 14 points while piling up 47 PIM through 25 contests this campaign. We'll see if Thursday's scratch will light a fire under Hartman, who will likely slot into a bottom-six role versus the Sabres.