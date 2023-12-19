Hartman found the back of the net in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh on Monday.

Hartman brought his 14-game goal-scoring drought to an end. Despite that prolonged slump, his marker Monday, which came late in the second period to narrow Pittsburgh's lead to 3-1, was his eighth in 26 contests this season. Most of Hartman's success is thanks to a stretch from Oct. 24-Nov. 4 in which he had six goals in six contests. In addition to his eight tallies in 2023-24, the 29-year-old also has six assists, 57 shots and 22 PIM.