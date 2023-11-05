Hartman scored a goal on two shots in the Wild's 5-4 shootout win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Hartman opened the scoring for the Wild by jamming home a loose puck on the goal line to cut the Rangers' lead to 3-1. This goal marks his third goal in his last four games as he looks to be picking up steam offensively. Hartman should continue to play on the second line and second power-play unit.