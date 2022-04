Hartman scored a goal on four shots in Friday's 6-3 win over Seattle.

Hartman finished a give-and-go from Kirill Kaprizov to give the Wild a 4-2 lead in the second period. The 27-year-old has three points in his last two contests as he continues to produce in a breakout season. Hartman is now up to 62 points, with 33 goals and 29 assists.