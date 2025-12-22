Hartman scored a goal, placed three shots on net and recorded three blocks in Sunday's 5-1 loss to Colorado.

Hartman salvaged a solid performance Sunday in the blowout loss with an event-strength goal five minutes into the third period. He now has nine goals, 15 points, 71 shots on net, 33 hits and 38 blocks through 33 games this season. The 31-year-old center has been one of the league's most consistent goal scorers over the past six games with five twine finders. The start of his goal-scoring run was around the time Minnesota traded for Quinn Hughes, which opened the door for Hartman to claim the top-line center role in the departure of Marco Rossi. Hartman is not only trending upward offensively, but has maintained his style of all-around play in the process, making him one of the top options to stream in fantasy until he cools down.