Hartman scored a goal on four shots, logged three hits and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 double-overtime win over the Stars.

Hartman got some unintentional rest with a one-game suspension to close out the regular season. After an uneven start to the campaign, he posted six goals and eight assists over his last 17 outings, and his success has carried over early in the playoffs. The 28-year-old should be good for a physical presence in the top six, and he'll have some solid fantasy appeal as long as he's centering Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello at even strength.