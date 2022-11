Hartman (upper body) has been ruled out for Minnesota's next two games, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Wednesday.

Hartman might join the Wild for their upcoming three-game road trip but will be sidelined for at least that first road matchup with Los Angeles on Tuesday. The 28-year-old winger has just one goal in nine matches this season and is already behind the pace to match his 34-goal performance last year.