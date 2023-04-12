Hartman will have a hearing with the Department of Player Safety on Wednesday for interference on the Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers.

At this point, fantasy players should be expecting Hartman to be hit with a suspension, the only question is whether it will carry over into the postseason. In his last 10 contests, the 28-year-old forward notched three goals, four assists and 25 shots while averaging 17:04 of ice time. Figuring Hartman misses at least Thursday's clash with Nashville, Frederick Gaudreau or Marco Rossi could be elevated to the first-line center role.