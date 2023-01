Hartman had a goal and an assist in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Sabres on Saturday.

His goal showed off his sweet mitts. Late in the second period, Hartman made a mid-air deflection of a cross-ice pass from Frederick Gaudreau at the side of the net. The winger is heating up with a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals, and now sits with five goals and seven assists in 17 games this season.