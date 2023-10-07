Hartman inked a three-year, $12 million contract extension with the Wild on Saturday, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Hartman still has one more season left on his three-year, $5,1 million contract. He came into his own in 2021-22, scoring 34 goals, 31 assists, 95 PIM and 72 hits in 82 games. He missed 21 games with an upper-body injury in late October and regressed to 15 goals and 37 points in 59 appearances last season. Hartman is slated to center the top line betwen Kirill Kaprizov and Mats Zuccarello this campaign.