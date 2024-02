Hartman logged two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Hartman snapped a four-game point drought with his pair of helpers. The 29-year-old has struggled to generate much offense when he's off the first line, which has been the case lately. For the season, the hard-nosed forward has 27 points, 108 shots on net, 41 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 47 appearances.