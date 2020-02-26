Play

Hartman had a pair of assists and three shots on goal Tuesday in a 5-4 win over Columbus.

Hartman came into the night without a point in his last eight games before drawing assists on a pair of second-period goals by Mikko Koivu. The 25-year-old, already on his fourth NHL team, has seven goals and 16 points in 62 games in his first season with Minnesota.

More News
Our Latest Stories