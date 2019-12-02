Hartman potted two goals and five points while averaging 11:19 of ice time in 13 November games.

Hartman has been a staple on the Wild's fourth line this campaign, as coach Bruce Boudreau has used Hartman exclusively in a checking role. The 25-year-old has been solid on the defensive side of the puck also, racking up 18 hits and blocks with 35 penalty minutes this campaign. Even though Hartman is playing his bottom-six role effectively for the team this season, it's hard to count on him to provide any real season-long fantasy value.