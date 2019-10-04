Wild's Ryan Hartman: Starts season on fourth line
Hartman had a shot on goal and a hit in 12:24 of ice time in Thursday's loss to the Predators.
Hartman begins the season on the fourth line and with a limited special-teams role (54 seconds of short-handed ice time Thursday). The former Blackhawks plays a hard-hitting game that will limit him to a bottom-six role.
